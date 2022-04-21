PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $45.31 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $45.31 million and $2.70 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00267794 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $749.82 or 0.01852742 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003279 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

