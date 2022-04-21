Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $32.90. 47,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 628,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Specifically, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.