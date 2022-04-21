PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $90.81

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.81 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 505441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

