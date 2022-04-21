Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 1.2%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.55 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). Approximately 37,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 95,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.06.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

