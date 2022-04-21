Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 1.2%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.55 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.28). Approximately 37,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 95,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.06.
Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)
