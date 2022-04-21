Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

