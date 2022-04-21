Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

PNR stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

