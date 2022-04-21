Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

