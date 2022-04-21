Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.