PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in PG&E by 2,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,904,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

