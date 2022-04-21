Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $91.29 million and $1.55 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

