Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

