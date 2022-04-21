Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 12,415 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 904.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.75. 13,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $208.61 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

