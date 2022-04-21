Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

CMG stock traded down $69.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,543.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,477. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,627.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

