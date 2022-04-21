Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,577 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 54,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,043. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.14. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

