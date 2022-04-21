Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Primo Water by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 12,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.