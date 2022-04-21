Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,356 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,346. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $126.58 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.