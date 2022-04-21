Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 385.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 75.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.79. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.