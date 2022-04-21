Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,584. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.23.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

