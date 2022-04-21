Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 70,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

