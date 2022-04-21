Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,036 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 88.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 171.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $13.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.69. 40,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,354. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $312.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08.

