Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,617 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

CIBR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,830. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

