Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,094,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,689,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,581,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $137.83. 17,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.22. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.
MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.
monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
