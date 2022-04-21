Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,409 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ATI Physical Therapy were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of ATIP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 12,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

