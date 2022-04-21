Phore Market Capitalization Tops $319,067.67 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Phore has a market cap of $319,067.67 and $17.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002521 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,718,435 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.