PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $55.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 688,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.81.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

