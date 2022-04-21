Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$41,395.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$41,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,405,454.25.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$539.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.91. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

