Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $804,627.80 and $30.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00259503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022235 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00665432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,826,670 coins and its circulating supply is 435,566,234 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

