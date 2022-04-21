Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

