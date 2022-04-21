Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.