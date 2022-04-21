Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.29. 58,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,204. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

