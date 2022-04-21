Piper Sandler Raises Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $22.50

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.
NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.
Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
