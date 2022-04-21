Piper Sandler Raises Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $22.50

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

