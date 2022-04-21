PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
In other news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PLXP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.45. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $21.50.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
