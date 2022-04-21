PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, CFO Rita M. O’connor bought 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 84.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PLx Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

PLXP opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.45. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

