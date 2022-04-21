PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

