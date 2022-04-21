PornRocket Price Reaches $0.0000 (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. PornRocket has a total market cap of $16.12 million and $121,533.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PornRocket coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PornRocket has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.78 or 0.07354432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00220677 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034208 BTC.

About PornRocket

PornRocket’s total supply is 397,750,852,303,762 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_

