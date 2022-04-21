PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Trading Down 3%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

