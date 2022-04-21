Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004294 BTC on popular exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $364,888.74 and $15,312.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

