Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $90.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $76.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

