Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $132.10. 3,580,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,607. The company has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

