Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 12,081 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.