Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 2,446,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

