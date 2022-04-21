Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 497,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGML. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

