Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,057 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 271,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,003. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.