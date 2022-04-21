Principal Street Partners LLC Has $437,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

COST traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $591.74. 2,026,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $549.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $365.29 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

