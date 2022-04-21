Principal Street Partners LLC Has $490,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -732.93 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

