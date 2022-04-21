Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $537.44. 2,481,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.44. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

