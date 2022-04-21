Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,622 shares of company stock worth $66,593,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

