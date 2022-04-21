ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.29 and last traded at $167.29. 4,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

