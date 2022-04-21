ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 229,657 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

