PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declares $0.96 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.958 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.
PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.95.
About PT United Tractors Tbk (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT United Tractors Tbk (PUTKY)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.