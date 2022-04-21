PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declares $0.96 Dividend

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.958 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

PT United Tractors Tbk stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

