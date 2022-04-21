Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NOG opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

