Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Raised by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTG. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

BTG stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3,608.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

